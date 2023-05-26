Siddaramaiah-led Congress’s future uncertain in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) HD Kumaraswamy said the future of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka is uncertain. Speaking at a party meeting, Kumaraswamy said that the government’s fate hinges on the results of the upcoming 2024 Parliament elections. He clarified that his remarks were based on his analysis of the political situation in the state and should not be misinterpreted as an indication of a hidden agenda or alliance.

HD Kumaraswamy says the future of Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is uncertain. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I don’t know whether the (next Assembly) election will happen after five years, what all may happen I don’t know, let’s see. The future of this government is dependent on the results of the upcoming Parliament elections, I know it. I’m not speaking by hiding things, nor am I making any astrological predictions,” Kumaraswamy said.

Addressing JD(S) leaders and workers at an “introspection meeting” following the party’s disappointing performance in the recent assembly polls, where they won only 19 seats, Kumaraswamy expressed his intention to rid the JD(S) of the perceived stigma associated with being a “family party” centred around Deve Gowda.

Kumaraswamy called on party workers to prepare for the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Zilla, and Taluk Panchayat elections. He emphasized that if the Congress party fails to fulfil its election promises or imposes conditions on their implementation, it will provide a strong advantage to the JD(S) in the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said he and his party will keep watch on the government’s implementation of its five poll guarantees, as based on it, the Congress got votes and came to power.

“My party’s existence has taken a hit in this election, because of these guarantees, so naturally I will hold on to these guarantees….Implement the guarantees now as promised and don’t try to cheat the people by adding conditions to it. I will do my politics on this subject now,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the JD(S)’s poor performance in the assembly elections, CM Ibrahim, the party’s state president, has taken moral responsibility and submitted his resignation, which is pending acceptance. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the President of JD(S)’s youth wing in Karnataka, has also resigned, acknowledging the party’s underwhelming results and seeing it as an opportunity for rebuilding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid speculation that Bhavani Revanna may assume the role of party state president, HD Revanna, her husband and former Minister, clarified that no such proposal has been put forward, and the final decision will be made by Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.