Former PM Deve Gowda: Azaan row will be 'end of BJP in Karnataka'

Amidst a raging row in Karnataka where several outfits have demanded a ban on the use of mosques using loudspeakers to offer Azaan, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda has said that implementing such a policy would put an end to the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to ANI, Deve Gowda said on Thursday, "This is the end of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka."

Congress chief D K Shivakumar also slammed the ruling BJP in the state and said, "They are harassing Muslims (over the Azaan loudspeaker issue). Let beauty be beauty, no one is going against the law. We don't get disturbed by it."

Some right-wing activists in Karnataka demanded the shutting down of loudspeakers, which they said violated noise pollution rules. In this regard, they also met commissioners and other police officers across the state.

Following this, mosques in Karnataka were issued notices from Bengaluru Police to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels. Bengaluru Police issued notices to 301 mosques, temples, churches, and other establishments to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels. Of the 301 notices served, 59 have been given to pubs, bars and restaurants, 12 to industries, 83 to temples, 22 to churches and 125 to mosques across the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to this the Sunni Ulema Council accused "Hindu forces" of pushing the nation towards hatred and the Council's General Secretary Haji Mohammed Salees explained that azaan gets over within two to three minutes.

The row over the Azaan reared in Karnataka after flaring up in neighbouring Maharashtra where Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray demanded removal of loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of mosques and playing Hanuman Chalisa".

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday accused Congress of doing vote bank politics over the loudspeaker issue stating that Congress vote bank politics is creating all these problems. He further said that the High Court order of decibel meters has been passed on it as well and it is not only for Azaan but for all loudspeakers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, earlier had accused the ruling BJP of manipulating society by using communal issues for political gains in the upcoming Assembly elections, adding that row over loudspeakers at mosques will backfire at the Bommai government in the upcoming state elections.

Over the past few months, Karnataka has witnessed protests over the hijab, while some right-wing groups have also raised an objection over 'halal' meat. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON