Bengaluru, Bannerghatta Biological Park on Saturday announced the successful arrival of four Cheetahs, including two females from South Africa.

Four cheetahs from South Africa arrive at Bannerghatta Biological Park

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The animals from Induna Primate and Parrot Park in South Africa reached Kempegowda International Airport at approximately 1.15 am on Saturday under an approved animal exchange programme in accordance with the Wild Life Act, it said.

According to a statement issued by Bannerghatta Biological Park , this initiative aims to strengthen conservation efforts, enhance genetic diversity within captive populations, promote visitor awareness, and support scientific research.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre received the cheetahs at the airport cargo terminal.

The Minister asked officials and veterinary teams to ensure strict quarantine protocols, a prescribed diet, and close health monitoring for 30 days to help the animals acclimate smoothly.

Emphasising that cheetahs, once locally known as "Sivangi," have disappeared from Karnataka's forests, he highlighted the importance of public awareness through zoological institutions.

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{{^usCountry}} He also instructed Dr Sunil Panwar, Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka , to prioritise the safety and well-being of the animals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also instructed Dr Sunil Panwar, Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka , to prioritise the safety and well-being of the animals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The BBP officials said that before transportation, the cheetahs underwent thorough health inspections and quarantine in South Africa as per the guidelines of the Department of Animal Husbandry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BBP officials said that before transportation, the cheetahs underwent thorough health inspections and quarantine in South Africa as per the guidelines of the Department of Animal Husbandry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Necessary No Objection Certificates were obtained from Animal Quarantine Services before import, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Necessary No Objection Certificates were obtained from Animal Quarantine Services before import, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Upon arrival at BBP, the animals have been placed in a designated quarantine facility for post-import health checks and observation, after which they will be shifted to their enclosures for public viewing," the BBP said in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Upon arrival at BBP, the animals have been placed in a designated quarantine facility for post-import health checks and observation, after which they will be shifted to their enclosures for public viewing," the BBP said in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This import underscores BBP's commitment to international collaboration in wildlife conservation, scientific management of animals, and strict adherence to regulatory protocols. It further strengthens the park's role in ex-situ conservation and environmental education, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This import underscores BBP's commitment to international collaboration in wildlife conservation, scientific management of animals, and strict adherence to regulatory protocols. It further strengthens the park's role in ex-situ conservation and environmental education, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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