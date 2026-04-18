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Four cheetahs from South Africa arrive at Bannerghatta Biological Park

Four cheetahs from South Africa arrive at Bannerghatta Biological Park

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 10:55 am IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, Bannerghatta Biological Park on Saturday announced the successful arrival of four Cheetahs, including two females from South Africa.

Four cheetahs from South Africa arrive at Bannerghatta Biological Park

The animals from Induna Primate and Parrot Park in South Africa reached Kempegowda International Airport at approximately 1.15 am on Saturday under an approved animal exchange programme in accordance with the Wild Life Act, it said.

According to a statement issued by Bannerghatta Biological Park , this initiative aims to strengthen conservation efforts, enhance genetic diversity within captive populations, promote visitor awareness, and support scientific research.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre received the cheetahs at the airport cargo terminal.

The Minister asked officials and veterinary teams to ensure strict quarantine protocols, a prescribed diet, and close health monitoring for 30 days to help the animals acclimate smoothly.

Emphasising that cheetahs, once locally known as "Sivangi," have disappeared from Karnataka's forests, he highlighted the importance of public awareness through zoological institutions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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