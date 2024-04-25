‘Free dosa, discounted rides’: Bengaluru businesses roll out incentives to boost voter turnout ahead of LS poll - Report

As Karnataka is set to go into voting for 14 seats on Friday, various restaurants, businesses, and transport services in Bengaluru are rolling out creative incentives to boost voter turnout. These incentives, ranging from free coffee and dosa to discounts on air fare, are meant to engage urban voters, particularly in Bengaluru, where turnout tends to be lower. Several hotels are providing discounts and complimentary meals to voters ahead of the Lok Sabha election in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(Unsplash)

Some of these initiatives include discounts on burgers, complimentary beer, and free rides to polling stations, The Indian Express reported. The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association has also been given the green light by the Karnataka High Court to offer free or discounted meals to voters.

For instance, Mr. Philly’s burger outlet is offering a 30 per cent discount to the first 100 customers who present their inked finger on election day. Wonderla Holidays is also extending a 15 per cent discount on tickets to voters, while Deck of Brews is treating the first 50 guests with a free beer the day after polling, the publication said.

Moreover, SOCIAL - a hangout spot - is providing a 20 per cent discount on meals for those who show their voting receipts, and Air India Express is also offering a 19 per cent discount on flights to first-time voters aged 18 and 22. BluSmart, a mobility aggregator app, is also among those offering incentives, facilitating discounted rides within 30 km of polling stations in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR, the report added.

Eateries under the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association are also offering incentives. From 10 per cent discounts at Kamat Hosaruchi and Iyengar’s Oven Fresh to free mocktails at cafe Udupi Ruchi and complimentary dosa, ladoo, and juice at Hotel Nisarga Grand, the array of offerings aims to entice citizens to exercise their voting rights.