Gandhi Jayanti 2022 : When Mahatma Gandhi visited Bengaluru's Nandi Hills

India is celebrating the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday and across Karnataka, people have been remembering Gandhi for his contributions towards the Independence movement. The famous weekend destination of Bengaluru, Nandi Hills, is linked to a special memory. The ‘Father of the Nation’ stayed at Nandi Hills for 45 days in the year 1936.

Mahatma Gandhi was diagnosed with high blood pressure and decided to spend his time at Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district of Karnataka after his doctors advised him for some rest, according to some accounts. He had then stayed in the erstwhile Cunnigham lodge, which was later renamed as Gandhi Nilaya. During his stay, Mahatma Gandhi used to interact with residents of surrounding villages and meditation was his daily activity at the lodge.

While leaving Nandi Hills after the 45 days stay, Mahatma Gandhi’s secretary Mahadev Desai left a note in the visitor book of then Cunnigham lodge. The note read, “Many thanks for all the kindness extended during Gandhiji’s stay on the hill.” The note dates back to May 31 in the year 1936, which was believed to be the day when Gandhi finally left Nandi Hills.

According to a report by the Deccan Herald, Mahatma Gandhi wrote a letter from Nandi Hills to Rajkumari Amrit Kaur who was his friend and an active face in the freedom movement. In the letter, Gandhi wrote, “The air is fresh and this place is truly divine. Cars, carts and even rickshaws are not allowed here. Only 30 families live here with all comforts. More are not allowed. I have not seen a more secluded, cleaner, quieter hill.”

