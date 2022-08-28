Ganesh Chaturthi: BBMP tells officials to not delay permissions - Report

Bengaluru's civic body - the Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - has ordered all officials to ensure no delay in permissions for installation of Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations next week. The civic body also ordered its officials to go through all applications thoroughly before granting the permission, the Deccan Herald said.

BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed his team to write to the fire and state disaster response departments to arrange for necessary teams and deployment of machinery. In addition, CCTV, cranes and barricades will also be used to ensure celebrations take place smoothly and safely. The civic body is also working closely with BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) teams to avoid any power-related accidents during the festival.

Meanwhile, preparations at immersion points are also going along at a brisk pace.

Halasuru Yediyur, Hebbal and Sankey tanks are some of the major immersion points in the city. However, apart from these, many other lakes will also see crowds.

The report also said the BBMP plans to deploy extra teams for the cleaning up of these immersion points after the festival. This year, Ganesh Chathurthi is celebrated on August 31.