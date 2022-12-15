Gang sets fire to hotel staff’s residence after being denied food

Two people were held for allegedly setting ablaze the residence of hotel employees for not serving them egg and chicken roll in Bengaluru’s Hanumanthnagar, said police on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night, when a gang of three people reached the hotel and ordered the rolls, said police. However, the hotel staff said all the items were over and that they were busing cleaning, and closing the place, the police said.

Enraged by the hotel staff for refusing to serve them the order, the trio insisted that they were hungry. This led to an altercation between the three people and the staff after which the hotel owner, Nitish Kumar, intervened and tried to pacified them, the police said.

“The three accused are construction workers from Koppal and Gulbarga. They had gone to the hotel to have dinner. They ordered chicken and egg roll. But the hotel staff said it was closed and they couldn’t serve. A fight broke out during which both the parties hit each other,” the police said.

According to the police, the accused then left the place, however, later they went to the house of the hotel staff nearby, and set fire to the main door and window by pouring petrol, around 3:30 am. The miscreants fled the spot after setting fire to the house, the police said.

After the staff raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed to the spot to douse the fire, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the hotel owner, Nitish Kumar, the police traced two people, Devaraj (23) and a 15-year-old in connection with the incident. The third accused involved in the matter, Ganesh, is absconding, the police said, adding that search was on to trace him at the earliest.

The police have registered a case under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).