Good news for Bengaluru: New flyover to link ORR and West of Chord Road

The Karnataka government laid the foundation stone of another flyover in Bengaluru on Sunday that will connect the Outer Ring Road and West of Chord Road towards Kurubarahalli pipeline Road. The half-kilometre flyover is expected to decongest the traffic on Outer Ring Road and ease the movements of vehicles.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the foundation stone laying ceremony. State's urban development minister Byrathi Basavaraja took to social media and wrote, “Chief Minister Mr. Basavaraja Bommai participated in the foundation stone laying program of the flyover planned to be constructed under the Urban Upliftment Project at a cost of Rs.5.50 crore. The flyover will connect the Outer Ring Road to West Chord Road in Mahalakshmi Layout and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly Constituency(Sic)”

The new flyover will also help the people of Nagarbhavi, Kurubarahalli, Rajaji Nagar and Mahalaxmi layout who travel to Outer Ring Road on a daily basis. According to the report in Deccan Herald, the new flyover doesn’t need any land acquisition from any private players.

Earlier, a road that is fully made of plastic waste was inaugurated near RMZ Ecospace on Outer Ring Road to ease the movement of traffic during peak hours. It was said to be the first such road in Bengaluru which is built out of plastic waste.

During his visit to Bengaluru in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a deadline of 40 months for the BJP government in Karnataka to decongest the heavy traffic by implementing various infrastructural projects across the city.

