Good news for Bengaluru: New flyover to link ORR and West of Chord Road
The Karnataka government laid the foundation stone of another flyover in Bengaluru on Sunday that will connect the Outer Ring Road and West of Chord Road towards Kurubarahalli pipeline Road. The half-kilometre flyover is expected to decongest the traffic on Outer Ring Road and ease the movements of vehicles.
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the foundation stone laying ceremony. State's urban development minister Byrathi Basavaraja took to social media and wrote, “Chief Minister Mr. Basavaraja Bommai participated in the foundation stone laying program of the flyover planned to be constructed under the Urban Upliftment Project at a cost of Rs.5.50 crore. The flyover will connect the Outer Ring Road to West Chord Road in Mahalakshmi Layout and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly Constituency(Sic)”
The new flyover will also help the people of Nagarbhavi, Kurubarahalli, Rajaji Nagar and Mahalaxmi layout who travel to Outer Ring Road on a daily basis. According to the report in Deccan Herald, the new flyover doesn’t need any land acquisition from any private players.
Earlier, a road that is fully made of plastic waste was inaugurated near RMZ Ecospace on Outer Ring Road to ease the movement of traffic during peak hours. It was said to be the first such road in Bengaluru which is built out of plastic waste.
During his visit to Bengaluru in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a deadline of 40 months for the BJP government in Karnataka to decongest the heavy traffic by implementing various infrastructural projects across the city.
Uttarakhand CM asks officials to stay alert amid IMD’s ‘heavy rain’ forecast
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday instructed all district magistrates to be on alert and ensure to avert any disaster-like situation in view of the India Meteorological Department's alert for heavy rain in the state. The IMD has issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for July 20 for seven districts -- Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar. Inundation of low-lying areas may also happen.
Uphaar tragedy: Delhi court upholds conviction of Ansal brothers
A Delhi court on Monday upheld the conviction of Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal in connection with the evidence tampering case in the 1997 Uphaar cinema hall fire tragedy. Besides Ansals, the court had also convicted PP Batra, Anoop Singh and Dinesh Chand Sharma, while handing seven year jail term to them. The court, however, set aside the conviction of another accused Anoop Singh in the case.
₹1 cr reportedly collected in Bengaluru for violating this rule since Sep 2019
A huge amount worth Rs 1. 14 crores was collected as fine by Bengaluru's civic body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - for violating the single-use plastic rule in the city, reported Deccan Herald. The report also said that the fine was collected between September 2019 and June 2022. The violators include manufacturers, retailers and small-scale business vendors who are dependent on single use plastic for their daily trade.
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali abstains from voting in Presidential election
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who is also the leader of the party's legislature group in the Punjab assembly, on Monday abstained from voting in the Presidential election. Also read: Presidential election 2022: Odisha Cong MLA votes for Murmu, explains why The two other SAD MLAs, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and Ganieve Majithia, however, voted for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu.
After letter to PM, Arvind Kejriwal's remark on Singapore visit, GST rule
A day after Arvind Kejriwal's wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a delay in getting approval for his planned visit to Singapore to participate in the World Cities Summit (WCS), Arvind Kejriwal yet again brought up the issue on Monday amid voting for the presidential elections. As he came to vote for presidential polls, Kejriwal on Monday also raised an objection to the new GST rules, which have now kicked off.
