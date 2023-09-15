Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government will take action against DCPs and SP-level officers by holding them accountable if unlawful activities and organised crimes are found to be taking place in their jurisdiction.

Govt to take action against top cops if unlawful activities found: Karnataka CM(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - How to get HSRP for your vehicle in Karnataka? Full details

Noting that law and order is directly related to the development of the state, he warned that his government will not wash its hands off by just cracking the whip against lower level officials but action will also be taken against the senior officers. The government, the Chief Minister asserted, will have zero tolerance on the issue of "immoral policing" and instructed police to take action against those who disturb peace in the society by spreading false news and by indulging in rumour-mongering. He said an instruction has been given to officers to not wait for complainants to come forward in sensitive cases. In his address at the annual conference of senior police officers held at the office of the State Director General of Police, Siddaramaiah said the government has approved posting of 230 additional personnel to strengthen the Central Crime Branch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also warned senior officers of action in case they are not approachable and friendly with the public. The conference was attended by Home Minister G Parameshwara, State Director General of Police Alok Mohan and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda among others. The Chief Minister also stressed that a people-friendly police system should be created where poor and common people can come to the police station with confidence in the police system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON