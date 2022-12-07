'Happy being called as Siddaramullah Khan': Siddaramaiah on BJP's jibe

After Bharatiya Janata Party MP CT Ravi renamed former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as Siddaramullah Khan at Jana Sankalpa Yatra, the senior Congress leader lashed out at the ruling party and said that BJP can only go to polls with such communal claims. He also mentioned that being called with a Muslim name is indeed a reward for him.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah asked, “Are they going to elections by showing their faces smeared with zero achievements, corruption and iniquities but full of hate?”

He also said that he is a man who believes in secularism and he takes such jibes as a gift. “I don't mind adding a Muslim name to my name and being called as Siddramullah Khan. We have the heritage of Shishanala Sharif, disciple of Govinda Bhatt and poet Kabir, disciple of Saint Ramananda. So, they rewarded my belief in secularism by attaching Muslim name to my name,” added the senior Congress leader.

Siddaramaiah also said that such jibes cannot stop his attack on the communal atrocities of BJP leaders and the government in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, in a response to CT Ravi’s comments on Siddaramaiah, the state unit of Congress too named CM Bommai as Bommayullah Khan. The Congress also shared the picture of union minister Nitin Gadkari with skull cap on Twitter and asked, “Will you rename him as Mohammed Gadkari Sheikh.”

