HC stays all CBI proceedings against Shivakumar till Feb 24

Karnataka high court on Friday stayed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) proceedings against state Congress chief DK Shivakumar in a corruption case till February 24.

The high court has also directed the CBI to submit an action taken report before February 22 in the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to Shivakumar while his daughter was issued a notice by the CBI, the Congress leader had revealed on February 8.

He had been asked to appear before ED on February 22, which he had alleged to be a political vendetta.

Appearing for the Congress state president before Justice K Natarajan on Friday, senior counsel C H Jadhav argued that it was an attempt by the CBI and ED to impose mental pressure on his counsel ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

“The agencies were repeatedly issuing notices to Shivakumar and his family,” he told the court.

The high court pointed out that the cases were from 2020. The court also questioned the CBI on the progress of the investigation over the last two years. The court asked the agency when it would file the final report. It stayed the proceedings till the next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the ED had issued him a notice to appear before it on February 22, adding that the CBI had issued a notice to his daughter Aishwarya Shivakumar.

The former minister, who is currently undertaking “Praja Dhwani Yatre” as part of the party’s preparations for the coming Assembly polls due by May, alleged that the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation are “directed” only at opposition leaders and not at those from the ruling party. “There is nothing for the ruling party (leaders) even if they amass thousands of crores,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Shivakumar on Wednesday said that despite answering all the questions, he has been summoned again by the ED.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am getting notices every day. My daughter has got a notice asking about her school fees and exam results. You can imagine what kind of questions they are asking. I have already answered what I have given to the National Herald, but again they have asked me to appear before them on the 22nd. Should I conduct ‘Praja Dhwani’ yatra or sit before them?” Shivakumar said.