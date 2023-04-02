Heading to IPL match at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy? 5 things to know

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday at their home turf and Chinnaswamy stadium will be hosting this match. This is the first match at Chinnaswamy for this season and huge crowds are expected to throng to the stadium which is located at the heart of Karnataka’s capital.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketers greet the crowds during RCB Unbox, a promotional event held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium prior to the start of the annual Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, in Bengaluru on March 26, 2023. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE(AFP)

Five things to know before heading to Chinnaswamy stadium for the IPL match

Bengaluru traffic police have already urged spectators to prefer public transport to reach the stadium as there might be difficulties in accommodating the parking facility. However, parking has been arranged in a few areas depending on availability. The parking for IPL spectators at the stadium will be available at , visitors can park their vehicles at Kings Road, UB City parking lot, BMTC TTMC Shivajinagar 1st floor, and old KGID building, Kanteerava Stadium and BRV ground. The traffic department has also banned parking at Queens Road, MG Road, Rajbhavan Road, Central Street Road, Cubbon Road, St. Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturiba Road, Ambedkar Veedi Road, Trinity Junction Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Malya Road and Nrupatunga Road on the match days. Namma Metro services are extended till 1 am to cater for the IPL fans who enjoy the game at the stadium. Metro users can deboard at either MG Road station or the Cubbon Park station to reach the Chinnaswamy stadium. The services at KR Puram – Whitefield metro line are not extended. The BMTC also announced that they will be running special buses post-match hours from the Chinnaswamy stadium bus station to all major localities in Bengaluru on the match days.

