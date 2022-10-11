Heavy rain likely in Karnataka, yellow alert for Bengaluru

Bengaluru is set to see heavy showers on Wednesday, fresh forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated. The IMD issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts, among many others, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) also predicted "fairly widespread to very light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains" over the state. Its state map painted some parts of Bengaluru Urban in blue, indicating massive downpour in those parts.

Rainfall Forecast: Fairly widespread to widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains likely over the State. pic.twitter.com/GyYVBTv30N — KSNDMC (@KarnatakaSNDMC) October 10, 2022

A lowdown

Rainfall distribution across the state over the past 24 hours till 8:30 am of Tuesday was fairly widespread.

The three locations that were hit the hardest in this period were Narayanapura of Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district, which received 128 mm of rain, while Basavapatna of Arkalgud taluk in Hassan district got 123 mm, and Lalandevanahalli of Krishnarajanagar Taluk in Mysuru district got 116.5 mm.

What does the forecast say

The KSNDMC forecasted lights to heavy showers across the following regions: Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Koppala, Vijayanagara, Ballari, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Kolar districts.

The Malnad region is also expected to receive widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains, while coastal regions - Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts - are also set to see inclement weather.

The KSNDMC also predicted moderate rains in Bengaluru's west zone with a temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius.