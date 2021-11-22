Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Bengaluru. Check videos

Heavy and incessant rainfall in Bengaluru led to severe waterlogging in the Yelahanka area of the city, photographs tweeted by news agency ANI showed on Monday. According to reports, the water receded in most parts of the city by Monday morning, but many areas, including Kogilu Cross, Kondappa Layout, stayed flooded during the day as well.

Chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Gaurav Gupta said that water will come down gradually as there was no problem from the engineering point of view. “We have deployed many boats, SDRF and other teams to give emergency supplies to the residents,” Gaurav Gupta told ANI.

“The 8 feet stormwater drain is insufficient in the given conditions. We are working on a required 30-40ft wide drain, particularly with RCC cement and concrete walls, so that the water doesn't go into the low-lying areas,” he added.

In one of the videos tweeted by ANI, roads in Kendriya Vihar area are seen completely submerged in the water. Police are seen escorting the residents of the area to a safer place.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said ₹500 crore will be released for repair of roads and bridges that have been damaged due to incessant rains and floods in different parts of the state and instructions have been issued for immediate disbursal of compensation for those whose houses have been damaged.

" ₹500 crore will be released for the repair of damaged roads and bridges, I have instructed immediate release of ₹1 lakh (first instalment) to those whose houses have been fully damaged, and also to release money for those whose houses have been partially damaged," Bommai said.

Basavaraj Bommai also visited rain-affected areas of Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district.

Following the visit, Bommai also issued orders for preparing a detailed project report for the construction of Rajakaluve from the Kandavara irrigation tank to the Gopalakrishna tank to avoid flooding in the area.

As many as 24 people lost their lives till Sunday evening due to rains and floods caused by it across the state since the beginning of this month, officials of the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority have said.

As per the preliminary loss and damages estimated by the authority since November 1, as many as 658 houses have been completely damaged and 8,495 houses have been partially damaged.

(With agency inputs)