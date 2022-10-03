Here is what to do if Bengaluru auto drivers ask for high fare for short rides

It is not very often you can avoid an argument with auto drivers in Bengaluru on fares they end quoting for short rides, which may seem exorbitant. Most of the time, the commuters are left with no option, especially when they are in a hurry to reach their destination. Many people are not aware if they can report such hikes to authorities.

The Bengaluru Police has tweeted out a guide to report such auto drivers and assured that the action will be taken. When a user complained of an auto driver demanding a high fare, a post on the official Twitter handle read, “You can call our automated IVRS to book complaints. Please call 080-22868550 / 22868444 and mention the registration number of the auto rickshaw, place, time and date. Kindly use our IVRS to book complaints against autos Offenses. (sic)” The complaint can also be filed if auto drivers refuse a ride during their duty timings, according to the police.

However, users have complained about the IVRS not registering the complaints when they are reported. A user said, “It is difficult to get autos even at premium rates on mobility apps. Open loot and no one is bothered to fix this. The below conversation was a few days back”, and shared a screengrab of police failing to take action.

In November, the Karnataka government had raised the meter fares of auto drivers in the state. The price is increased to Rs. 30 from Rs. 25 for the first two kilometers and base price per every kilometer is increased to ₹15 rupees from ₹13.

