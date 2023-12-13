Here's how this Bengaluru restaurant earns 4.5 crore every month

The well-known Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru is in news again after an internet user shared details on how it was started and its journey to fame. But most importantly, what caught the eyes of social media users was its monthly earnings! The Rameshwaram Café is known for its traditional south Indian breakfast food, including ghee podi idli and masala dosa.

The restaurant reportedly earns ₹4.5 crore per month, annually securing more than ₹50 crore in revenue. “Meet the CA & Foot Cart Owner who started Bangalore’s most coveted food chain “Rameshwaram Cafe”. It is said to do a ₹4.5 Crore/ Monthly business per store,” the user, Sejal Sud, wrote on ‘X’.

The eatery is known for its traditional south Indian breakfast food, including ghee podi idli and masala dosa. The founders, Divya and Raghavendra Rao, met through a mutual friend and launched the first branch of the restaurant in Indiranagar in 2021.

Divya had done her post-graduation from IIM Ahmedabad, and was a CA, however, Raghavendra had been working in the food industry for more than 15 years, serving dosas and idlis from a food cart in Seshadripuram.

Sud wrote a series of posts on the restaurant's launch and expansion, saying that the duo has not only won hearts with the delicacies they offer, but also created a social impact by employing over 200 people.

“The future plans include opening more outlets in Bengaluru, as well as other cities in India and abroad. The founders also aim to franchise their brand with a global presence. They are aiming to introduce more innovative and healthy dishes,” Sud wrote.

“Moral: Rameshwaram Cafe is a shining example of how a passion for food, a vision for excellence, and a partnership of trust can create a remarkable brand that can win the hearts and palates of millions of people,” She said in her last post.

The cafe recently made headlines when one of the judges of TV show MasterChef Australia and popular chef Gary Mehigan was spotted in Bengaluru, savouring the crispy dosas at the breakfast chain. Mehigan shared a video and took his followers through what he ate during his stay in Bengaluru.