Ivana Perkovic: I’ve always felt like I belonged here

For Dutch entrepreneur-travel influencer Ivana Perkovic, India felt like home the minute she set foot in the country. Having visited twice in 2015 and 2016 as a tourist, she knew she wanted to settle here and shifted base in 2018 for good. “I’ve always felt like I belonged here!” she tells us. Ivana Perkovic at Vidhana Soudha

Perkovic began blogging in the Netherlands in 2013, while balancing a corporate job. But, after six years of it, she decided to quit and travel the world to film content. Today, she has over 300K subscribers on YouTube, with reels amassing views in millions.

What made her choose Bengaluru as her home? She says, “Bengaluru ticks all the boxes. As a business consultant, I find the startup culture here extremely welcoming. Also, the city is a melting pot of cultures!”

Her journey in India was not devoid of challenges. But now, Perkovic is a lot more confident and has settled in. “It became a challenge to deal with stares. I was asked for selfies, too. Now, I’ve become so confident that I don’t pay any heed to all that... I’m just extremely grateful to be in India,” says Perkovic, who hopes to use her online presence to showcase the reality of the city and the country.

The best of BengaluruIf you’re visiting the city for the first time, here are some places Ivana recommends:

- Bangalore Palace, for the heritage value.- Lalbagh Botanical Garden, for it’s unique concept and lush greenery.- Ulsoor Lake, for the beauty that it is!- Ghee podi idli, masala dosa, coffee etc. at MTR, Airlines Hotel, Vidyarthi Bhavan or The Rameshwaram Cafe.

Of all things cinemaAmong the many things that interest Ivana Perkovic is Indian cinema. And, she has favourites!

Do you have a favourite film?Chak! De India (2007), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and RRR (2022). Kantara (2022) is my favourite Kannada film and in Malayalam, Bangalore Days (2014) and Premam (2015).

Who is your favourite actor?Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

A director you love?Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ivana’s India guide for the not-so-familiar tourists

- Starting your trip with Mumbai or Delhi could be overwhelming for a foreign tourist. Kochi, for example, is a great place to begin with. It helps kick start the tour at a slower pace.- Keep an attitude of curiosity. If you start judging little things right from the airport, you won’t have a good time. Ask questions instead!- Dignity, for Indians, is more important than money. You can’t get rude and disrespectful with people. Don’t forget, you are a guest.- Keep your saviour complex at home.- India is a country that gives back exactly what you give it. If you come with fear, that’s what you’ll get. If you come with an open mind, you’re in for a lot of love!

