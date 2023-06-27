5 held for assaulting 3 Bajrang Dal workers in Shivamogga, say police

Three men associated with Hindu right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal were allegedly assaulted in communally sensitive Shivamogga city, police officers said on Monday.

Three Bajrang Dal workers were assaulted in two incidents in Karnataka’s Shivamogga. (ANI/ Representational Use)

According to officers, a group of Muslim men allegedly assaulted two Bajrang Dal workers following an altercation over a minor road accident on Sunday evening.

“Four-five workers of Bajrang Dal were standing at Vinayaka circle. An auto-rickshaw driver in an inebriated state rammed the vehicle into their two-wheeler, damaging its side mirror. The men followed the auto to Tippu Nagar area and questioned the driver,” Shivamogga SP Mithun Kumar said. “Later, an argument was triggered between the bike-borne men and a group of Muslim men. It soon escalated to assault, in which two Bajrang Dal workers were injured near Tippu Nagar.”

While two Bajrang Dal workers managed to flee, Sandesh and Jitendra — both 35 — were injured. They were rushed to the McGann hospital, police said.

Hours later, some miscreants allegedly assaulted a Bajrang Dal worker Vinay Kumar, who had gone to visit his injured colleagues in the hospital. While returning from the hospital, Kumar headed to Droupadamma circle, where he was assaulted, police said.

He suffered injuries to his back and right hand in the assault. He has been admitted to the McGann Hospital. “After the incident at Tippu Nagar, I went to the hospital to check on those who were injured. I was near the petrol bunk when some men attacked me with a sharp weapon,” Kumar told reporters at the hospital.

The SP said prima facie it appears to be a case of a personal dispute. “A thorough investigation will be conducted, and a case will be filed based on the findings,” he said. “Three people have been admitted to the McGann Hospital in Shivamogga and undergoing treatment. In last night’s incident in Shivamogga, the attackers and the victims are all repeat offenders.”

Shivamogga police have arrested five people in connection with both the incidents, an officer said. While Mohammad Sarfaraz, Babu, Ashraf and Shaju have been arrested in connection with the first assault, Pasheer alias Pasuwas arrested for assault on Kumar, the officer added, requesting anonymity.

Following the incidents, members of Hindu right-wing groups gathered in front of McGann Hospital on Sunday night, demanding strict action against the accused.

In light of the clashes, police officials held a meeting in Shivamogga on Monday under the leadership of additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, R Hitendra. The police have also beefed-up security in Shivamogga since Sunday night.