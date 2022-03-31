How a viral tweet reminded everyone of Cubbon Park's gorgeous Central Library

Dear bookworms of the garden city, we have got you some good news.

Often when it comes to exploring and mentioning the gems and must-visit places in any city, a library rarely comes in to picture. But with Bangalore, it is not. The central library in Cubbon Park is a must-visit for all, especially for a bookaholic.

Although famous, recently the library got its due diligence through a Twitter post (@Shreyanshi Shah) that went viral. The breath-taking inner beauty of the library made tweeps wonder about the iconic library. Want to know more about it? we have got you covered!

Before you go visit the beauty, let me tell you her story:

What and where?

Took mom here today, and she is liking Bangalore already!🐣 pic.twitter.com/oPqMRtsTiZ — Shreyanshi Shah (@shreyanshi_shah) March 27, 2022

Her name is the Sir Seshadri Iyer Memorial Library or the State Central Library. Situated inside the much famous Cubbon park, this library is a treasure with all its architecture, colour, location and history.

Home to over 3,140,000 books its shelves are packed with everything from periodical publications, books in braille, academic books, research material to rare periodicals. You will be at peace and solace when you enter the premises. The State Central Library is a 100-year old pride for Bengaluru and continues to attract many for its artistry and collection.

Listen, it is a reference library, andthere is no membership, anyone can come in with permission and access the books for research. it is open every day, except Monday, from 8.30 am to 7.30 pm.

What Makes It Awesome

Who doesn’t like to enjoy beauty? Looking for a place to bury your head into a much-awaited novel with a stunning environment that encircles you, with a wall that tells you the struggles of thousands of students, winners and losers, with a collection of books that will quest all of your uncertainties, one which holds a piece of cultural and historical significance? The central library in Cubbon Park is the one for you.

Being awarded the Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation Award for the best State library in the country in 1999, this book has everything a bibliophile desires.

With a pleasing silence and ventilation, the exquisite red building is nestled in the heart of Cubbon Park and overlooks a rose garden and the entrance has two porticoes.

The library houses rare classics, books in different regional languages on every conceivable topic, from science to management to history to religion. And it is known to have accommodated a separate section for competitive exams aspirants, periodicals and newspapers which contains about 296 periodicals and a Braille section with more than 802 books.

The architecture

Thanks to Richard Sankey, the chief engineer of Mysore state, who is the architect of the public library in Cubbon park.

When you visit, you can see the excellence of British era architecture all over this place. The carved pediments under the roof are inspired by classical Greek architecture, the Tuscan and Corinthian columns in its entrance, Jack- arch style arches in the roof that uses imported metal rods and angles, supported by strong centring opposite to this a madras style terrace with wooden rafters will definitely make you fall in love with her.

Inside, ithas a high ceiling in light yellow tones and a barrel-vaulted roof and Sturdy and long dome-shaped lamps hang from the ceilings.

The central part is elevated, has two stories, with the upper story having only windows to bring the natural light inside ( of course for a better reading experience), also the openings in the east/west and north directions bring natural light without glare.

The Greco-roman front appearance, apsidal inspired by temple architecture, the whole building is lush red in colour.

History

Its rich cultural and historical significance is yet another attraction. Its history takes us back to the British era, whenLord Curzon, the governor at that time was impressed with Shri Seshadri Iyer’s dedication and service to the British Raj wrote to the then British Resident, Sir Donald Robertson, for building a posthumous Memorial Hall in his name. on October 15, 1903, they laid the foundation stone for the building and in the year 1908, it completed construction with Public Subscription. Later a memorial committee consisting of prominent citizens decided that the memorial should be a public hall and a library. In 1914, Diwan Sir M Visveswaraiah donated the building to State Public Library and accordingly on May 1, 1915, the public library was opened.

A statue of Shri Seshadri Iyer, unveiled by Viceroy Lord Hardings of Penhurst on November 20, 1913, is situated in front of the building.

Starting with a mere 4,750 books and 215 members, the library later changed into a reference library on April 1 1986, with the help of grants from the government, municipality and civil and military station municipalities. There is also a children’s library, started on April 24, 1994, that is named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as Indira Priyadarshini Children’s Library.

Located at the heart of a rocking Bengaluru city, this library is a perfect date for an enduring and soothing weekend away from all the work stress and pollution. Whether it is knowledge or beauty, make an excuse and visit the charm in your comfort.