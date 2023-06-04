How 'King Kohli' helped Bengaluru police to catch the murder accused: Report

The words ‘King Kohli’ on the back of an autorickshaw in Bengaluru helped the police to solve a murder mystery of 81 – year – old woman, reported The Indian Express. During the investigation, the police rounded off the auto rickshaw using the banner behind the vehicle as the number plate was tampered.

How 'King Kohli' helped Bengaluru police to catch the murder accused

According to the report, a few days ago, a dead body was found in Bengaluru’s Mahalakshmipuram area and police identified the deceased as an 81-year-old Kamalamma who lives alone. The accused persons Siddaraju (34), R Ashok (40) and C Anjanamurthy (33) allegedly charted a plan to kill Kamalamma and rob her gold ornaments to clear their debts. On the morning of May 27, One of the accused removed a number plate of the auto which belongs to Anjanamurthy and reached near the house of the victim to do a recce. They reached out to Kamalamma and asked her if she could rent her space in the garage to park their vehicle. The same evening, they hired another auto, reached her home and strangled her to death.

However, during the investigation, police found out that an auto rickshaw without a number plate doing rounds near the house of the victim on the day of murder. Though the auto doesn’t have a registration number, it was written ‘King Kohli’ on the back side of it. It helped the police track down the vehicle further by following its movements. The three murder accused were later arrested in Mysuru.

