How many people died of Covid-19 in Bengaluru in 2020?
Bengaluru’s death rate has increased by 15.5% in the year 2020 (the first year of Covid in the country) surpassing the national average of 6%, according to the latest statistics accessed from the Civil Registration System (CRS) data. Meanwhile, deaths in Karnataka has seen a rise of 8.5% in the same period.
Data procured based on death certificates issued by authorities suggests, that in 2019, 72,861 people died due to various reasons. In 2020, there was a clear addition of 11,325 deaths including 4,330 Covid-related fatalities according to the data shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
While there is an increase in the death rate it should be noted that the pandemic's impact was felt in March co-inciding with the lockdown. Also, among the deaths, only those that are registered are accounted for. If sources are to be believed as per these figures the annual death in 2021 could be much higher.
In absolute terms, the CRS data shows that the number of registered deaths has gone up from 76.4 lakh in 2019 to 81.2 lakh in 2020. Apart from Karnataka, other states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nādu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and Haryana have also witnessed a huge spike in registered deaths between 2019 and 2020.
Interestingly, infant deaths are reported to have dropped from 17,286 in 2014 to 10,648 in 2019 and 8,620 in 2020 in the state. But, with the increase in death numbers, the state has also witnessed a considerable decrease in birth too. In 2020,1,44,186 were born in Bengaluru Urban district down from 1,59181 registered in 2019.Though there has been an occasional rise in birth rates in the state, it is decreasing consistently except in 2016.
In 2011, 11,08,562 births were registered. And it is noteworthy that 2020 was the year in the history of this century when the births in the state had fallen below a million annually.
Instead, the number of fatalities went up with age. Out of 5,51,808 deaths registered in the year 2020 39.9% of people were under 70 years old in Karnataka as per death statistics of the state.
As per the data, of the total- 1.56% died within a year; 0.1% in the first year; 0.5% when they are less than five years old;1.97% within 15 years of age; 4.27% died under 25 years; 7.62% under 35; 12.8% under 45 years; 18.2% under 55; 12% under65.
Meanwhile in a recent development followed by WHO’s report on excess deaths in India and recent controversy around covid fatalities numbers Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Karnataka, tweeted on May 6, 2022, “The figures for those who died of coronavirus in Karnataka are clear. The state has a transparent system to record corona statistics, and so far, 40,060 people have died of coronal infection. No speculation about corona statistics, no need to listen to misconceptions.”
-
‘Contest election against me’: Navneet Rana challenges Uddhav Thackeray
Speaking to reporters after being discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Sunday, independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana challenged Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to contest an election against her.
-
Foul smell from sewage treatment plan angers Lingadheeranahalli residents
A sewage treatment plant in Bengaluru has got residents up in arms over its foul smell. A restarted sewage treatment plant was started a few days ago at Banashankari VI Stage but the nauseating smell from the plant has residents of Lingadheeranahalli protesting. BBMP started the processing the plant after getting permissions from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and also promised that the National Green Tribunal's guidelines will be followed.
-
NICU at Sassoon saves 12k infants in 5 years
Since its inception Sassoon General Hospital's NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) has been able to save over 12,000 infants by providing treatment free of charge. Head of the paediatric ward of Sassoon General Hospital, Dr Aarti Kinikar, said, “Any good thing can be successful with teamwork. We have 70 staff members and 59 beds in the unit. The state government has appreciated this unit as the best unit in the state.”
-
Leaves of all Kolkata corporation staff to be cancelled amid cyclone Asani alert
According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest update on Twitter, cyclone Asani moved northwestwards over Bay of Bengal and currently lies centered over the same region, which is 530km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 440km of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), and 900km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).
-
Your Space: Rules restricting the use of loudspeakers should apply to all
Supreme Court guidelines should be followed Some people are taking political advantage using the name of religion. The issue of loudspeakers is not new. Until then, maintain peace and harmony. Chaitanya Kakode Law should be the same for all irrespective of religion. Similar is the case with the loudspeaker issue. The loudspeaker issue is raised concerning mosques. If this issue is restricted only to mosques, then it is bound to create communal tensions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics