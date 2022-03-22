How Putin’s war on Ukraine is affecting Karnataka farmers

Farmers in North Karnataka say they cannot afford cattle feed prescribed by the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Federation (KMF), with war uncertainty hiking prices further in the last 15 days.

Farmers incur losses because their cows produce significantly less milk compared to the landlords who use the feed, thereby not being able to sell as much to the dairies as their competitors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KMF recommends a special feed that increases milk secretion in cattle. Each packet of cattle feed costs around Rs. 750. However, the KMF has reduced the price by Rs. 300 after considering the increase in cost of milk production to farmers. The discounted price is only valid till the end of March.

Cattle Feed is manufactured majorly in five plants across Karnataka — Rajanukunte, Gubbi, Dharwad, Hassan and Shikaripur. They manufacture different types of feeds like – by-pass cattle feed, Nandini Gold cattle feed, calf feed, calf starter and bull feed.

However, there are no milk unions or KMF units in Raichur district. No awareness programs have been carried out to educate the farmers about the benefits of the cow feed. Some farmers even said they are not aware of how cattle feeds work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay Gowda, a landlord in Lingsugur, Karnataka, said, “Two of my farmers don’t know about the feed. The ones who own desi cows suffer the most. Desi cows give only two litres of milk. They have to compete with farmers owning jersey cows and using the feed. They are clueless of what they’re doing wrong.”

One farmer from the Benaknal village, Hanumantha, said, “I wasn’t aware of the KMF feed, but I wouldn’t buy it anyway. It is unreasonably expensive.”

According to reports, many shipments of raw material from feed traders have been cancelled since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February-end.

Along with shipping costs, the prices of maize and soybean, which are said to be the main ingredients of cattle feed, also rose on the international market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prices have also shot up because Ukraine has stopped exporting de-oiled cake and corn, which are used in chicken feed and other feeds heavily.

A KMF official said, “The special schemes for economically deprived farmers are looked after by our administrative office. We try to conduct awareness programs from time to time for farmers.”