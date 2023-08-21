The Bengaluru police said that there will be zero tolerance against the increasing road rage incidents in the city. He also warned that stern action will be taken along with opening a rowdy sheet on the accused.

How to deal with road age incident? Bengaluru police commissioner answers

In a conversation with the X users of Bengaluru, the city police commissioner B Dayananda said that they are keeping track of hooligans who are involved in such activities. A user named Navneet asked, “Road rage incidents are increasing day by day in beloved city. Anyone gets panicked and traumatized when such incidences happen. What are your suggestions for citizen in such cases? What should we keep in mind when the incident in occurring?”

In a response to his tweet, the police commissioner said, “Dear Navneet. Incidents of road rage are being dealt with very sternly. Wherever such incidents are reported, police have detected the cases and apprehended the culprits. Besides, rowdy sheets are being opened in concerned police stations on such hooligans so as to keep track of them. There is ZERO TOLERANCE for road rage incidents in Bengaluru City.”

He further appealed to people to call 112 in any emergency situations. “I appeal to citizens to dial #Namma112 in case they are caught up in such a situation. Be rest assured, we are just a call away,” added the top cop.

Recently in Whitefield’s Siddapura, two miscreants were seen stopping the car in the middle of the road and creating a ruckus. In a video that went viral, two people on a bike chased the car and tried assaulting the driver. Bengaluru police later arrested the two accused.

