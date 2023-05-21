'I am not happy with just 135 seats,' Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

The new deputy chief minister of Karnataka and state Congress boss DK Shivakumar appealed to the party cadre to maintain calm and work for the 2024 general elections. He also stressed that the members of the party need to be disciplined and focus on the right things at a crucial time. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Speaking at a tribute ceremony of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar said, “Let me confess you all something. I am not happy with the 135 seats we achieved in the assembly polls. Our focus needs to be in the right place and that is the upcoming general elections. The Congress party should perform well in every poll from now on, and we all need to work hard. This is just a beginning and do not get lazy with just one win.”

The senior Congressman also urged the party cadre to maintain peace in the state. “Do not gather at my house or Siddaramaiah’s house for any reason. We need to maintain peace in the state, and we need to give a strong administration for the next five years. Whatever happens to any leader, the party should be the primary priority and working for the party will only fetch the results,” he added. This came after a few of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah followers demanded the CM post for their favorite leader when the two leaders were in Delhi, before the official announcement on the CM face.

Siddaramaiah on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as his Deputy chief minister.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13.