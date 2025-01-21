‘Illogical and impractical’: Bengaluru hotel owners question BBMP's meat ban move ahead of Aero India 2025

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has implemented a 26-day ban on the sale of meat within a 13-kilometer radius of Yelahanka Air Force Station, triggering protests from hotel and restaurant owners. In a letter to the civic body, they questioned the rationale behind the restriction, which will be in place from January 23 to February 17, ahead of the prestigious Aero India 2025 show. The sale of meat is banned in Bengaluru's Yelahanka for 26 days ahead of Aero India 2025 show.

The Bangalore Hotels Association has criticized the month-long ban as “unscientific,” warning that it could severely impact over 5,000 businesses, including small eateries, bars, pubs, and luxury hotels in the area. In a letter dated January 20, the association highlighted the adverse economic effects on the hospitality sector and questioned the necessity of such a measure.

The association argued that most hotels already have effective garbage disposal systems to prevent food waste from attracting birds. They also pointed out the inconsistency of the ban, noting that meat is likely to be served within the Air Force Station during the event.

“This decision is impractical and disruptive,” the association stated, emphasizing that it could interfere with weddings, corporate meetings, and other events planned during this period, leading to substantial financial losses for businesses.

The BBMP’s directive, issued via a public notice by the Joint Commissioner of the Yelahanka Zone on January 17, is intended to minimize bird strikes during aircraft practice sessions and the main event scheduled for February 10-14. The civic body has warned that any violations will result in penalties under the BBMP Act 2020 and Indian Aircraft Rules 1937 (Rule 91).

Aero India 2025, a major aerospace and defense event, is known for showcasing military and civilian aircraft as well as cutting-edge aerospace technologies. The show has traditionally been a significant event for Bengaluru, attracting global attention and participate.

Aero India 2025, organized by the Defense Ministry’s Department of Defense Production, is hailed as Asia’s largest airshow. The event will span five days, with the first three reserved for business visitors, while the public can witness the breathtaking aerial performances during the last two days.