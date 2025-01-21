'Permission for Kantara shooting will be cancelled if...': Karnataka forest minister warns crew

Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre stated on Monday that action will be taken against the film crew of Rishab Shetty starring Kantara Chapter 2, if it is found that they breached the conditions set for shooting in forest areas. The movie is being filmed near Gavi Betta in Heruru village, within the Yeslur range of Sakleshpur, Hassan district in Karnataka. A still of actor Rishab Shetty from the film Kantara

What did Khandre say?

The minister explained that Hombale Films, the production house of Kantara, had obtained permission to shoot for 23 days on gomala land, which lies on the outskirts of a designated forest area in Gavi Betta and its surrounding regions. This approval was granted with specific conditions by the Deputy Conservator of Forest in Hassan. However, a few reports suggested that the film crew has been using firecrackers during shooting, which is disturbing the local wildlife. In response, Minister Khandre has instructed officials to inspect the area and submit a report. He emphasized that if any conditions have been violated, the shooting will be halted, and appropriate action will be taken.

A scuffle also reportedly broke out between the local people and film crew regarding the same incident. Tensions flared on set when some locals confronted the film crew shooting at the location, leading to an altercation in which a young man from the area was injured. He was subsequently admitted to Crawford Hospital in Sakleshpur. A case has been filed at the Yesalur Police Station in connection with the incident. Both the filmmakers and Rishab have yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations.

Khandre also addressed the case involving the producers of the Yash-starrer Toxic. He clarified that Canara Bank, which purchased land from HMT, had leased out the area. An FIR has been filed against the three involved parties, but the court has issued a stay order, and efforts are underway to vacate the order.

The film crew of Toxic faced criticism on October 29, 2024, for cutting down trees in Bengaluru's Peenya Plantation 1 and Plantation 2, a reserve forest, to set up a film set.