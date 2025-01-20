Kantara 2 lands in fresh trouble, Rishab Shetty film accused of damaging forests with explosives, harassing locals

Rishab Shetty's prequel to Kantara is one of the most anticipated films of next year. The actor is currently filming Kantara: Chapter 1 in the forest area of Gavigudda, Karnataka. However, the team has now landed in fresh trouble. As per a report by India Today, the locals have accused the team for ‘causing damage’ to the forests. (Also read: Kantara Chapter 1 release date: Rishab Shetty's prequel will be out next year on Gandhi Jayanti) A still of actor Rishab Shetty from the film Kantara. A prequel is currently being shot.

The allegations

The report states that former Zilla Panchayat member Sanna Swamy has made the allegations that the filming process has harmed animals and birds. “Farmers are already struggling with wild elephant attacks. Despite the Supreme Court’s directive to protect forests, officials have been negligent. Immediate action must be taken to prevent further damage,” he said.

Moreover, the tensions erose on set when some locals confronted the crew of the film who were shooting at the spot. This led to an altercation in which a youngster from the area was left injured. He was then admitted to Crawford Hospital in Sakleshpur. A case has also been registered at the Yesalur Police Station as per the report.

The makers, as well as Rishab, are yet to address the allegations officially.

More details

Kantara, which Rishab both directed and acted in, saw him in a dual role as Shiva and his father, a Daiva Kola performer. The makers announced the release date of the prequel last year in November. Kantara: Chapter 1 will release worldwide on October 2, 2025.

The teaser of the prequel was also shared in November. At the beginning of the teaser, Rishab asks the audience if they can see the ‘light’ that helps them look both into the ‘past and the future.’ His character Shiva can be seen looking up at the moon before he’s introduced in a completely different avatar.