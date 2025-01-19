Aero India 2025: Bengaluru civic body bans the sale of meat around Yelahanka air force station

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced a prohibition on the sale and serving of meat within a 13-kilometer radius of Yelahanka Airforce Station from January 23 to February 17. This measure precedes Aero India 2025, the highly anticipated air show scheduled in Bengaluru from February 10 to February 14. BBMP bans the sale of meat around Yelahanka for nearly 25 days. (Bloomberg)

According to the BBMP's directive, “It is intimated that, Aero India-2025 show is scheduled to be held at Air force station Yelahanka from February 10 to February 14. On account of this, it is to the notice of general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat, chicken, fish shops and prohibition on serving and sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 13 km radius of Airforce station Yelahanka from January 23 to February 17.”

The order also warns of strict consequences for non-compliance. “Any Violation of this will attract punishment under BBMP act 2020 and Indian aircraft rules 1937 rule 91,” the civic body stated.

Aero India 2025, organized by the Defense Ministry’s Department of Defense Production, is hailed as Asia’s largest airshow. The event will span five days, with the first three reserved for business visitors, while the public can witness the breathtaking aerial performances during the last two days.

To ensure the event runs smoothly, Bengaluru authorities have already issued traffic advisories. Travelers heading to Kempegowda International Airport are encouraged to use alternative routes, such as the Hennur-Bagalur Road, to avoid congestion.

Flight operations at the airport might also experience disruptions due to temporary airspace closures during the event. Airlines will keep passengers informed about any delays or cancellations. Registration for Aero India 2025 is currently open, promising an exciting lineup of aerial displays featuring fighter jets and helicopters.

Why is meat banned during the Aero India 2025 show?

The ban on meat around air force stations during air shows, like Aero India 2025, is enforced to prevent bird strikes, as discarded meat and food waste attract scavenger birds that pose serious risks to aircraft. Bird activity near airfields can interfere with complex aerial maneuvers, jeopardizing the safety of pilots, aircraft, and spectators.