Bengaluru's missing 7-year-old boy found dead in a pond, police suspect no foul play

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2025 04:01 PM IST

His body showed no external injuries, indicating he likely drowned. The tragic discovery has left the community in shock following a widespread search.

A seven-year-old boy who went missing from his residence in Bengaluru's Sarjapur, Anekal, on Thursday afternoon was tragically found dead in a nearby pond.

A senior police officer confirmed there were no external injuries on the child's body. (Pic for representation)(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Also Read - Karnataka deserves fair share of Central funds: State Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

According to reports, Elvin Dsouza, a resident of Champa Park Layout in Chowdadenahalli was the elder son of Denis Dsouza, a software engineer, and Linet Dsouza, an employee at a private firm. Elvin left home around 2:30 pm on Thursday to ride his bicycle. When he did not return, his mother, Linet, filed a missing person complaint at approximately 6:30 pm. Police teams immediately launched a search operation that continued late into the night.

On Friday morning, while questioning local residents, officers received a tip from a security guard who saw Elvin cycling toward Muttanahalli pond the previous afternoon. The guard had even reportedly inquired why the boy was alone. Acting on this information, police rushed to the pond where they discovered a blue shirt and black shorts on the pond's edge. About 4-5 feet into the water, Elvin's partially submerged bicycle was found. Two men entered the pond and recovered Elvin's body, which was unclothed. His body was subsequently taken to a private hospital for an autopsy.

Also Read - Karnataka govt grants 18 Lakh aid to family of guard killed in Bidar ATM robbery

A senior police officer confirmed there were no external injuries on the child's body, although froth was observed around his mouth—a typical sign of drowning. Authorities also reported no evidence of a struggle, either on the pond bed or on Elvin's body. Police suspect the boy may have removed his clothes before venturing into the water with his bicycle.

The picture of Elvin was circulating in many local Bengaluru groups as he went missing from Thursday. However, the news of the unfortunate incident left many people shocked.

