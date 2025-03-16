IMD warns of rising temperatures in Karnataka; Government advises precautions

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a temperature spike between March 15 and 19 across North Interior Karnataka, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has advised people to take necessary precautions and limit outdoor activities, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. Ainapur Hobli village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district recorded the highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius. (Pic for representation) (AFP)

In the past 24 hours, Ainapur Hobli village in Kalaburagi district recorded the highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Speaking at an event in Raichur, the health minister highlighted the increasing heat levels and mentioned that the government is considering revising work hours for government offices. He advised officials to avoid field visits during peak afternoon hours and emphasized that work should be scheduled in the morning or evening. He noted that temperatures in Raichur district are reaching alarming levels of 43 to 44 degrees Celsius.

Schools and institutions have also been urged to implement safety measures to protect students and staff from the heat. The minister stressed the importance of staying hydrated and maintaining a proper diet to prevent dehydration. He reassured the public that government hospitals are equipped to handle heat-related illnesses.

According to IMD forecasts, maximum temperatures in North Interior Karnataka are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from March 15 to 17. Additionally, a heatwave warning has been issued for some isolated areas on March 18 and 19.

In contrast, South Interior Karnataka is not expected to witness significant temperature changes in the next 24 hours. However, a gradual rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is anticipated in the following days.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reported that several districts, including Kalaburagi, Bidar, Bagalkote, Raichur, Yadgir, and Vijayapura, experienced temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on Friday. Additionally, extreme heat was recorded in some parts of Bagalkote and Belagavi.

Other districts, including Tumakuru, Ballari, Gadag, Koppala, Uttara Kannada, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapura, and Mysuru, also witnessed extreme temperature spikes in isolated locations.

A weather bulletin from KSNDMC revealed that 17 locations in Kalaburagi district, 13 each in Bidar and Raichur, 10 in Vijayapura, eight in Yadgir, and six each in Bagalkote and Belagavi reported maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. Similar conditions were observed at multiple locations in Tumakuru, Ballari, Gadag, Koppala, Uttara Kannada, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapura, and Mysuru districts.

An IMD analysis comparing current maximum temperatures to normal levels found that isolated areas in North Interior Karnataka recorded temperatures significantly above normal, with an increase of 3.1 to 5.0 degrees Celsius above the usual range.

Meanwhile, parts of North and South Interior Karnataka, along with Coastal Karnataka, recorded temperatures moderately above normal, exceeding the usual range by 1.6 to 3.0 degrees Celsius. In most other areas of the state, temperatures remained close to normal, fluctuating within a range of -1.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

