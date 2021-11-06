In Karnataka's Karwar, Coast Guard ship rescues fishermen after boat catches fire

The Indian Coast Guard said on Saturday its personnel rescued seven fishermen in Karnataka's Karwar after their boat was engulfed by fire due to a short circuit in the wheelhouse. The fishing boat, it said, had seven fishermen crew onboard, adding that all of them are in a healthy state and are being provided all moral support by the Coast Guard.

Describing the incident in detail, the force said in an official statement that the incident took place on Friday night at a distance of around 10 nautical miles from the famous Karwar lighthouse. “On receipt of message by marine rescue sub-centre (MRSC), New Mangalore, at 10pm on November 5 from CSP Malpe sources, C-155 from Karwar was sailed during night hours for SAR mission for an assessment of the incident and evacuation of fishermen,” the press released noted.

Identifying the distressed boat as IFB Varda Vinayaka-I, the statement further said that the Indian Coast Guard ship reached the spot at 10:15pm and, after shifting all the seven fishermen to the nearby fishing boat IFB Vajra, immediately began dousing the fire. “Braving the inclement weather, C-155 took three hours to completely douse the seat of fire. On assessing that there was no further possibility of fire outbreak, C-155 provided all assistance to IFB Vajra for towing the ill-fated IFB to Karwar fishing harbour,” the Coast Guard said.

Finally, after successfully completing the rescue mission, C-155 handed over IFB Varda to CSP Karwar Boat at sea by 4am on Saturday for further probe, the release said.

