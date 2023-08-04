In triple murder-suicide, Bengaluru techie strangles wife, daughters before taking his own life

In a shocking triple murder-suicide case, a techie in Bengaluru's Whitefield area allegedly strangulated his wife and two daughters to death before taking his own life.

Cops suspect that the man killed his wife and children on Monday and later died by suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan. (iStock)

The incident came to light on Thursday, but is said to have taken place Monday. The deceased have been identified as Veerarjuna Vijay (31), his wife Hymavathi (29), Moksha Meghanayana (2) and Shruti Sunayana (8 months old), according to news agency PTI. The reason for the murder-suicide is not yet clear as there was no suicide note found.

Cops suspect that the man killed his wife and children on Monday and later died by suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The couple had been married for around six years. The unfortunate incident was uncovered by Hymavathi's brother, who paid a visit to the couple's residence after seeing that both the man and his wife had not been in contact for the past few days.

The couple lived in Bengaluru's Sathya Sai Layout. The woman's brother reportedly knocked on their door several times, but received no response. Becoming suspicious, he informed the police, a senior police official told the agency.

"Our team reached the spot and broke open the door. We saw the man hanging from the ceiling fan while his wife and two daughters were found lying on the floor in the living room of the house. We also observed strangulation marks on the neck of the woman and the two children," he said.

Initial investigations have revealed that the wife died before the two children. “After killing them, he ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan,” the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

