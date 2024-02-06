‘INDIA is there, INDIA will fight’: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hits back at PM Modi over alliance remark

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday clapped back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'alliance alignment disturbed' remark regarding the INDIA bloc, and asserted that the alliance is intact and that it will continue to fight. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress chief, spoke to reporters and said, “Alliance is not destroyed. INDIA is there, INDIA will fight. There is still a lot of time, there will be a big change.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

READ | ‘Is Finance Commission merely facade under BJP’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

These statements come after PM Modi took a jibe at the opposition unit in his Lok Sabha address on Monday, saying, “The Congress cannot think beyond a single family. A few days ago, they put together a 'Bhanumati ka Kunba (Bhanumati's clan, meaning a group of disparate people)' but then they started ‘Ekla chalo re' (Walk alone).”

Addressing reports of a rift within the bloc over seat sharing, he added, “The Congress has recently learnt the work of an auto mechanic, so they should by now know what alignment is. But they have managed to throw the Opposition alliance out of alignment. They do not trust each other. How can they have faith in the country?”

READ | Siddaramaiah govt most unpopular in Karnataka's history, says state BJP chief Vijayendra

In view of these remarks, Shivakumar hit out at the PM, saying that he is “scared” of Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi is our leader. Why is the PM scared of him?...Because he is walking across the country - from north to south and from east to west? I believe in one thing - more strong, more enemies; less strong, less enemies; not strong, no enemies," Shivakumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

(With ANI inputs)