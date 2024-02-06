 ‘INDIA is there, INDIA will fight’: DK Shivakumar hits back at PM Modi | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘INDIA is there, INDIA will fight’: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hits back at PM Modi over alliance remark

‘INDIA is there, INDIA will fight’: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hits back at PM Modi over alliance remark

ByYamini C S
Feb 06, 2024 03:57 PM IST

Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar hit back at PM Modi, saying that the INDIA bloc will fight and bring about a big change.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday clapped back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'alliance alignment disturbed' remark regarding the INDIA bloc, and asserted that the alliance is intact and that it will continue to fight.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)
Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress chief, spoke to reporters and said, “Alliance is not destroyed. INDIA is there, INDIA will fight. There is still a lot of time, there will be a big change.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

READ | ‘Is Finance Commission merely facade under BJP’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

These statements come after PM Modi took a jibe at the opposition unit in his Lok Sabha address on Monday, saying, “The Congress cannot think beyond a single family. A few days ago, they put together a 'Bhanumati ka Kunba (Bhanumati's clan, meaning a group of disparate people)' but then they started ‘Ekla chalo re' (Walk alone).”

Addressing reports of a rift within the bloc over seat sharing, he added, “The Congress has recently learnt the work of an auto mechanic, so they should by now know what alignment is. But they have managed to throw the Opposition alliance out of alignment. They do not trust each other. How can they have faith in the country?”

READ | Siddaramaiah govt most unpopular in Karnataka's history, says state BJP chief Vijayendra

In view of these remarks, Shivakumar hit out at the PM, saying that he is “scared” of Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi is our leader. Why is the PM scared of him?...Because he is walking across the country - from north to south and from east to west? I believe in one thing - more strong, more enemies; less strong, less enemies; not strong, no enemies," Shivakumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On