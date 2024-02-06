 'Siddaramaiah govt most unpopular in Karnataka's history': BY Vijayendra | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Siddaramaiah govt most unpopular in Karnataka's history, says state BJP chief Vijayendra

Siddaramaiah govt most unpopular in Karnataka's history, says state BJP chief Vijayendra

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Feb 06, 2024 10:10 AM IST

The Karnataka BJP President criticised the Congress government over “worsening” the state's financial situation.

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra criticised the Congress government on Monday over the allegedly worsening financial situation in the state and accused the Siddaramaiah administration of shirking its responsibility while "unnecessarily" blaming the BJP-led Centre for its woes. Vijayendra raised two issues in particular, one to do with an incentive scheme for farmers and the other over the development funds of MLAs.

BY Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.(ANI)
BY Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.(ANI)

He said the government has stopped an incentive scheme for dairy farmers launched by the earlier BJP dispensation headed by B S Yediyurappa. Speaking to reporters here, he said the milk producers are owed a total of 700 crore, the payment of which has been pending for the past few months. Citing the drought in the state, Vijayendra demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds charge of the finance ministry, immediately release the dues to the distressed dairy farmers.

"Otherwise farmers along with cattle...will come to the streets and protest against the state's Congress government," he warned. "Is it not the responsibility of the state government to come to the rescue of the farmers during drought," he asked, slamming the Congress leaders for "trying to escape" from their responsibility by "unnecessarily blaming the Central government and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji on every occasion".

On the issue of MLAs' development funds, he alleged that not a single rupee has been released by the government. "The financial position...of the state is worsening day by day," he claimed, remarking that "this is the most unpopular state government in the history of Karnataka."

Vijayendra also alleged that Dalits in the state are in distress as the government has diverted the "entire funds of 11,600 crore", meant for their welfare, to other programmes. "And today the Congress is blaming BJP and Modiji. It's the utter failure of the chief minister and Congress government," he alleged.

