'How long will this go on?': PM Narendra Modi on DK Suresh's ‘separate nation’ comment in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress MP DK Suresh’s ‘separate nation’ comment saying some forces in the country are trying very hard to divide the nation. 'How long will this go on?': PM Modi on DK Suresh's ‘separate nation’ comment

Also Read - 'India paid heavy price for Nehru's mistakes': PM Modi attacks Cong in Parliament. Top quotes

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Responding to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address, PM Modi said, “It is shocking that some people are talking about dividing our nation. Forget about uniting, all they want to do is break this country into pieces. They are not satisfied with the divisions they have done and wish to create new issues. How long will this go on?”

The prime minister also took Kashmir as an example and said that the BJP solved the longstanding issue in the country.

“In the same house, when the topic of Kashmir used to arise, heated arguments happened. But now in the same house, leaders only talk about the development activities in Jammu and Kashmir. They (Congress) get angry if I take the name of Nehru, but the fact is that the people of Kashmir had to go through a lot of difficulties because of his decisions,” PM Modi added.

Congress MP and Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh courted controversy last week as he expressed dissatisfaction over the allocation of funds to the southern state.

Following the presentation of the interim Budget by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Suresh said, “The central government has been ignoring South India when allocating funds. They allocate more funds to North India, especially the Hindi heartland. This is not changing, and if this continues, it will provoke us to get separated from the Hindi heartland and demand a separate country. We must get what we deserve.”

BJP leaders seized on this controversial remark to slam the Congress leader.

The lawmaker later clarified that his advocacy for a “separate nation” was not an official stand of the Congress but “rather a reflection of the dissatisfaction prevailing among the people of Karnataka and other southern states.”

He also cited issues such as the lack of response to demands for a Kannada flag, disparities in language funding, and unresolved water-related concerns as contributing factors to the frustration felt by the region.