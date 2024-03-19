IndiGo launches direct flights between Bengaluru, Agatti from Mar 31

In good news for travel enthusiasts, private carrier IndiGo on Monday announced a direct flight between Karnataka capital Bengaluru and Agatti in Lakshadweep, set to launch from March 31 onwards. IndiGo launched a direct flight between Bengaluru and Agatti Island in Lakshadweep. (REUTERS)

The airline announced that it will add a flight along the route from the end of the month, and that it will be its 88th domestic destination and 121st overall destination including international routes. IndiGo is set to use an ATR aircraft for the route, which consists of 78 seats, it said in a press release.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ | Drunk passenger misbehaves with IndiGo crew mid-air, handed over to police

“Agatti is popular amongst those looking for a bit of deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, sailing, skiing and even kayaking. The island also serves as an ideal base for exploring the uninhabited and serene isles of Bangaram, Pitti, Thinnakara, Parali-I and Parali-II which lie in close proximity,” The budget airline added in its statement.

The move enhances connectivity between the tech hub and Lakshadweep, seeing as only Alliance Air has flights in and out of Agatti at present. The recently launched FLY91 is in queue to start services from the island next month onwards.

ALSO READ | Lufthansa brings direct flights between Bengaluru and Munich

FLY91 starts commercial operations with first flight to Bengaluru

Brand new airline FLY91 started off its commercial operations on Monday with its first flight taking off from Goa to Bengaluru. T

he inaugural flight took off from the union territory's Manohar International Airport at 07:55 am on Monday and touched down in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The flight then set off to Sindhudurg from the Karnataka capital.

ALSO READ | SpiceJet commences direct flights connecting Ayodhya with 8 cities including Bengaluru

It also offered inaugural air fares of ₹1,991 - all inclusive - on all flights across its various sectors, a company spokesperson told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)