Lufthansa brings direct flights between Bengaluru and Munich

Lufthansa establishes direct connections between Munich, Bavaria's capital, and India's "Silicon Valley." Bengaluru is selected as the first new destination on the Lufthansa Group network post-COVID, with weekly frequencies between India and Europe reaching 64 by January 2024. A Lufthansa aircraft lands while two others wait at an airport.(Representative/AP)

Starting November 4, Lufthansa Group links Bengaluru, with Munich. Bengaluru, alongside Delhi and Mumbai, becomes the third Indian city with a direct connection through Lufthansa’s 5-star Munich hub. Bengaluru, India's third-largest city and an IT and aerospace industry hub, reinforces Lufthansa's commitment to the Indian market.

With a legacy in India spanning over 90 years, the Lufthansa Group aims to operate 64 weekly frequencies between India and Europe by January 2024, showcasing a strong commitment as the capacity to India exceeds pre-COVID levels, it said in a statement.

The Indian aviation market currently ranks third globally.

Lufthansa Group Senior Director - South Asia, George Ettiyil, notes the exciting economic growth in India, now the fifth-largest economy and projected to be the third-largest by 2030. Bengaluru is a natural fit as the first new APAC destination since the pandemic.

"It is an incredibly exciting time to be in India as the country is witnessing tremendous economic growth. It is now the 5th largest economy and is on track to be the 3rd largest economy by 2030. We have been invested in India for more than 90 years and when looking for our first new APAC destination since the pandemic, Bengaluru was a natural fit," Ettiyil said.

Currently operating thrice-weekly, arriving the same day at 8:05 in Munich, Lufthansa guests enjoy their experience on the Airbus A350-900. Local cuisine and catering are offered on the direct service from India’s "Silicon Valley" to Munich and beyond, the statement added.

