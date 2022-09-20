Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Industrial Disputes Bill withdrawn from Karnataka assembly

Industrial Disputes Bill withdrawn from Karnataka assembly

Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:18 AM IST

The Bill that tweaks labour laws was passed in the Karnataka legislative assembly, but got defeated in the Council by the united opposition of Congress and JD(S), which have majority there.

The Karnataka government on Monday withdrew the Karnataka Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020.
The Karnataka government on Monday withdrew the Karnataka Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Monday withdrew the Karnataka Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2020.

The Bill that tweaks labour laws was passed in the legislative assembly, but got defeated in the Council by the united opposition of Congress and JD(S), which have majority there.

Karnataka labour minister Arabail Shivaram Hebbar told PTI: “We decided to withdraw the law after the Centre introduced four labour codes. There is no need for two laws on one issue – one by the Centre and another by the State.” The four labour codes are: Code on wages, on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health and working conditions.

The amendment Bill was aimed at making only those establishments that employ 300 or more people seek government permission for closure, retrenchment, or layoff.

It also proposed to increase the overtime work of employees in any quarter from 75 to 125 hours. Several labour organisations as well as the Opposition parties had opposed the Bill.

The Bill was withdrawn amid a din in House with sloganeering by both the Opposition and the ruling party over corruption prevailing in the State.

