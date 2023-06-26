Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / International Day Against Drug Abuse: Bengaluru police recovered Rs. 57 cr worth drugs in last one year

International Day Against Drug Abuse: Bengaluru police recovered Rs. 57 cr worth drugs in last one year

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jun 26, 2023 08:58 AM IST

The department also stressed that the raids will continue to crack down the drug menace in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru police on Sunday announced that they have seized drugs worth Rs. 57 crores in the city from last one year. The department also stressed that the raids will continue to crack down the drug menace in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru police recovered Rs. 57 cr worth drugs in last one year(HT File Photo)
As June 26 is observed as International Day Against Drug Abuse, Bengaluru police tweeted, “You read that right. Approximately Rs. 57cr worth narcotics were seized in the past one year. And we’ve got no plans of slowing down! Let’s come together to make Namma Bengaluru a ‘Drug-free’ city.” Bengaluru police have been conducting raids based on several tip offs and arrested many peddlers in recent times. Many foreigners who were involved in drug peddling and consumption were even deported.

Soon after assuming the office in the last week of May, Karnataka’s director general of police (DGP) Alok Mohan directed the department to make Bengaluru a drug-free city in coming years.

He then said, “In a meeting with all senior officials today, we discussed about the drug menace in Bengaluru and how to tackle it. Bengaluru will soon be a drug free city and I directed the officials to work for it. We have a plan in place and we will bring all peddlers behind the bars in upcoming months. There will be no tolerance against drug abuse.”

