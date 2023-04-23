"It is easy to question others, difficult to question oneself": Rahul Gandhi

In his first public meeting after he vacated his bungalow in the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that it is easy to question others but difficult to question oneself.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi's remark while addressing the gathering at Basava Jayanti celebrations held in Bagalkot.

He arrived in Hubbali, Karnataka on Sunday to campaign for the upcoming polls in the state next month.

"Wherever there is darkness, somewhere in the same darkness, light also emerges. At that time there was darkness in the society, so Basava ji came out like a light in the darkness. A person doesn't give light just like that, he has to question himself first. It is easy to question others, it is difficult to question oneself," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader and a former Wayanad MP on Saturday vacated his official bungalow and said that he is ready to pay any price for speaking the truth.

The move comes after the disqualification of the former Lok Sabha MP.

Launching an attack on the central government, Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, "Don't think that it is easy to speak the truth in front of society. Today we are placing flowers in front of him (Basaveshwar) but when he was alive, he must have been threatened, he must have been attacked, but he did not back down, he did not leave the path of truth."

"That's why today we put flowers in front of him. No one puts flowers in front of one who is scared," the Congress leader further stated.

Rahul Gandhi said the government bungalow located at Tughlaq Lane was given to him by the people of the country and he had stayed there for 19 years.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal were present as he handed over the keys to his official bungalow.

"People of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years, I want to thank them. It's the price for speaking the truth. I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth. For some days I will be staying at 10 Janpath," said Rahul Gandhi after the handover.

Rahul Gandhi's participation in the Basava Jayanti celebrations in the district today is being seen as an effort by the party to boost its Lingayat outreach ahead of assembly polls.

He is scheduled to depart for Vijaypur in the evening and hold a roadshow from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier this month addressed a rally in Kolar.

The polling will be held in Karnataka on May 10 to elect a new assembly, the counting of which will be done on May 13. (ANI)