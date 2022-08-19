Janmashtami celebrations in Bengaluru | In pics

This year's Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with great fervour across Bengaluru, with many sharing photos and videos of the decorations and the pooja online. Here are some pictures of the celebration:

Pooja at Bengaluru's ISKCON. (ANI Image)

The deities were dressed up in vibrant colours for the occasion at ISKCON.

Decorations at the Putthige Mutt in Bengaluru's Basavagudi. (Putthige Mutt/Twitter)

The ‘alankara’ of the Lord Krishna deity at the Putthige Mutt.

Citizens also dressed up their children in the Krishna and Radhe attire. (Image source: Bhargavi Nagarjun)

One user shared a video of his Krishna idol decorated on a swing.

Happy to spend #Janmashtami at home with family at #Bengaluru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uSq4w6oWaG — Jai Shanker A (@Jaishanker959) August 19, 2022

The Radio City Twitter handle also shared a video of the Iskcon's Akshaya Patra sewa, writing, “Iskcon's Akshaya Patra | Taste of Bengaluru Check out this video as RJ Rajas introduces you to Iskcon's Akshaya Patra- Megha Kitchen, On this Krishna Janmashtami the temple makes it really special.”

Iskcon's Akshaya Patra| Taste of Bengaluru



Check out this video as RJ Rajas introduces you to Iskcon's Akshaya Patra- Megha Kitchen, On this Krishna Janmashtami the temple makes it really special.

.#iskcon #krishnajanmashtami #RadioCity pic.twitter.com/xN8s5GDFTz — Radio City (@radiocityindia) August 18, 2022

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a non-profit trust of the ISKCON which operates the idday meal scheme in India.