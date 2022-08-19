Janmashtami celebrations in Bengaluru | In pics
Krishna Janmashtami celebrations kicked off the festive season in Bengaluru on Friday, with many taking to social media to share photos and videos of the celebration.
This year's Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with great fervour across Bengaluru, with many sharing photos and videos of the decorations and the pooja online. Here are some pictures of the celebration:
One user shared a video of his Krishna idol decorated on a swing.
The Radio City Twitter handle also shared a video of the Iskcon's Akshaya Patra sewa, writing, “Iskcon's Akshaya Patra | Taste of Bengaluru Check out this video as RJ Rajas introduces you to Iskcon's Akshaya Patra- Megha Kitchen, On this Krishna Janmashtami the temple makes it really special.”
The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a non-profit trust of the ISKCON which operates the idday meal scheme in India.
-
Satbir Singh Gosal is vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University
Satbir Singh Gosal, 67, has been appointed vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. The Punjab government made an announcement to this effect on Friday. Also read: Punjab VB unearths vehicle fitness certificate scam at Sangrur RTA office Gosal was among 57 applicants and finally selected from among a panel of three. He was the director, research, at the university before he retired seven years ago.
-
Global Village Idiot: Glory, performance, retirement, inspiration, glory
June was a sad month for me because one of India's all-time great cricketers, Mithali Raj, retired from all forms of international cricket. In 1984, I was at an all-time low as a high school athlete. I was in Delhi at the time, and classmates dragged me to an international film festival where I watched “Chariots of Fire”, based on the life of British athletes Eric Lidell and Harold Abrahams.
-
Bommai: Siddaramaiah has to learn responsibility of being Leader of Opposition
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah engaged in a back and forth on social media after recent controversies surrounding the row over posters of Savarkar and Tipu Sultan in Shivamogga district. We also know how to end it. If our workers are on the streets like Siddaramaiah, it may be difficult for you to even leave your home. "Savarkar was imprisoned for 27 years, Nehru spent nine in jail," Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha declared.
-
Jharkhand: 19 women in this tribal village are in jail for ‘witchcraft killings’
A tribal hamlet of around two dozen households, Tukutoli, located on the margins of Karondajor village panchayat in Gumla district, resembles any other tribal settlement in the remote corners of Jharkhand. Reason: 19 women from Tukutoli are currently in jail. On August 4, these women — 30 to 70-year-olds — were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for beating two women from the same neighbourhood to death for allegedly practicing witchcraft.
-
Why Bengaluru-based painting seller is under fire on social media on Janmashtami
A Bengaluru-based organisation - that makes paintings among other stuff - has come under fire on social media. Amid Janmashtami celebrations across the country, the seller has been accused of obscenity for a painting showing the Hindu god. Inkologie sells its products on Amazon, which include mugs, cards and other collectibles. It sells paintings and posters too. Many also shared screenshots of their conversations with Amazon customer care, asking for the paintings to be removed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics