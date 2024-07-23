JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna granted conditional bail in sexual abuse case

A Bengaluru court on Monday granted conditional bail to JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna in a sexual abuse case. Revanna was arrested by Hassan police last month for allegedly sexually assaulting a 27-year-old man, a JD(S) worker. The case was then handed over by the State government to the CID for further probe. Suraj Revanna, Janata Dal (Secular) MLC and son of party leader HD Revanna. (ANI)

The police have filed an FIR against him under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy). Suraj is brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing charges of rape in three cases and accused of sexually abusing several women.

The 27-year-old man had complained to the police that Suraj, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16. Suraj, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has categorically denied the charge. He had also alleged that the JD(S) worker had filed a "false complaint" in a bid to extort ₹five crore from him.

Police also had registered a case of extortion against the man on a complaint by a close aide of 37-year-old Suraj. The court has set multiple bail conditions on Suraj including: not to threaten and tamper with the prosecution witnesses or the complainant and victim and not to evade the investigation. He shall appear before the investigating officer whenever called by him for the purpose of investigation, furnish his passport to the Court and not leave the State without obtaining written permission from the Court.

Also, he shall not in any manner contact the victim directly or indirectly, he shall appear before the investigating officer on every second Sunday of the month and mark his attendance between 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. for a period of six months or till the filing of charge sheet, whichever is earlier, and he shall not indulge in similar offence. Suraj was asked to execute a personal bond for ₹two lakh with two sureties to the satisfaction of the jurisdictional court.

Suraj's father was earlier arrested for allegedly kidnapping a sexual abuse victim of Prajwal to prevent her from testifying against the former MP, and is out on bail. His mother Bhavani Revanna has secured anticipatory bail in the same case.