Ranchi, A central government official posted in Jharkhand on Friday alleged that his 21-year-old son's death on a university campus in Bengaluru was a "cold-blooded" murder and demanded a CBI inquiry, rejecting the institution's claim of suicide.

Jharkhand: Govt official claims son murdered in Bengaluru varsity, demands CBI probe

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Anjani Kumar Mishra , technical assistant with the Central Bureau of Communication and posted in Gumla district, said he was informed in the early hours of April 7 that his son Lakshya Mishra had died, allegedly after falling from the ninth floor of the university hostel building.

Mishra reached Bengaluru the same day and visited the hostel, where he inspected his son's room and surroundings.

Claiming inconsistencies, he said the condition of the pillow cover and bedsheet appeared disturbed, and the injury marks on the body were not consistent with a fall from such a height. He also said the gap in the window grill appeared too narrow for an adult body to pass through.

Mishra said he also visited the alleged spot of the fall and found only a small amount of blood, which "did not match" the university's version of events.

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{{^usCountry}} "I have a gut feeling that before the incident, there was an unusual gathering of students in his room, but the university officials are hiding these things," he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have a gut feeling that before the incident, there was an unusual gathering of students in his room, but the university officials are hiding these things," he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Lakshya was our only child. We were planning a grand celebration of his birthday next month. Now, he is no more. He was pursuing B.Tech at the university and was a second-year student," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Lakshya was our only child. We were planning a grand celebration of his birthday next month. Now, he is no more. He was pursuing B.Tech at the university and was a second-year student," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh took cognisance of the matter and called the incident deeply disturbing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh took cognisance of the matter and called the incident deeply disturbing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, she said: "This is a deeply disturbing case. Lakshya Mishra from Jharkhand was a bright, young student with immense promise, whose life has been tragically cut short under suspicious circumstances." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, she said: "This is a deeply disturbing case. Lakshya Mishra from Jharkhand was a bright, young student with immense promise, whose life has been tragically cut short under suspicious circumstances." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I urge Hon'ble Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ji and Dy CM D K Shivakumar ji to ensure a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation. A grieving father deserves answers, and the family deserves justice. We cannot allow such cases to be brushed aside – accountability is essential," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I urge Hon'ble Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ji and Dy CM D K Shivakumar ji to ensure a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation. A grieving father deserves answers, and the family deserves justice. We cannot allow such cases to be brushed aside – accountability is essential," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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The deceased's father said the post-mortem was conducted on April 8 and a case has been registered at the Yelahanka Town police station.

"Only the CBI can solve my son's death case, because university officials are continuously involved in tampering with the evidence at the crime scene," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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