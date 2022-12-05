'Join CFI' slogans spotted at Karnataka's Shivamogga, CM Bommai condemns.

'Join CFI (Campus Front of India)' slogans were spotted spray-painted on walls in Karnataka's Shivamogga Monday, prompting local police to register a case and hunt for those responsible, news agency ANI reported. The CFI is the student wing of the PFI (Popular Front of India) - banned by the centre in September after nationwide raids exposed links to terror activities.

The slogan has been spotted at least nine different locations in Shivamogga's Shirlakoppa town, ANI reported. "A suo-moto case has been registered... in connection with painting'join CFI' on walls at nine places in Shiralakoppa town of Shivamogga," a senior police officer said.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai accused those responsible for the graffiti of trying to create disharmony and confusion. "Police officials are already taking action against such incidents. After placing a ban on these organisations, they have now become desperate to create confusion in the society. Our government will take prompt action against such forces."

In September, the centre declared the PFI an 'unlawful association' and banned it for the next five years. The Karnataka High Court last week upheld that ban.

