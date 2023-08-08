Kambala likely to be held in Bengaluru's Palace grounds in this November. Details

Coastal Karnataka’s traditional game Kambala is likely to happen in Bengaluru this year as the Tulu speaking community is planning to organize a large buffalo race even in the city's Palace grounds. This popular sport is usually conducted during the winter season in the villages of coastal Karnataka every year.

Kambala likley to be held in Bengaluru's Palace grounds this November.

According to local media reports, Dakshina Kannada district’s Puttur MLA Ashok Rai is looking after the preparations at Palace grounds and if all permissions are approved, the race is expected to happen in the month of November.

Bengaluru Tulu Koota, the Tulu speaking community of the city will be hosting this event and if conducted, a large number of people are expected to show up for the event. This year, the Tulu Koota reportedly celebrates the golden jubilee event, and, on this occasion, many traditional events will be organized.

Kambala also made headlines last year, after the pan India success of Rishab Shetty and Saptami Gowda’s blockbuster film 'Kantara'.

What is Kambala?

Kambala is a buffalo race held in the winter months when farmers harvest their paddy crops at Coastal region of the southern state. The race is held on two parallel tracks filled with mud and water. Each pair of buffaloes will also have a jockey, or 'Kambala runner' to control and command the buffaloes on the track.

The team that wins qualifies for higher rounds till a champion emerges.

Apart from winning the race, targets also include splashing water; in fact, some winners are even declared on the amount of water splashed which is called ‘kolu’ traditionally.

Winning a Kambala race is seen as big prize and the buffaloes of that race are given special treatment throughout the year.

