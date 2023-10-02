Kannada actor held as 1 dies in road accident: Cops

Bengaluru Police officers said that while an alcometer test cleared him, they have sent his blood samples for test, the results of which are awaited

Kannada actor Nagabhushan NS was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly ran over an elderly couple on Saturday night, killing a 48-year-old woman, and critically injuring her 58-year-old husband, Bengaluru police officers said.

The deceased has been identified as Prema S, and her husband, Krishna B. While the woman died on the way to the hospital, the man is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, and continues to be critical, police said.

According to police, the couple was walking on the footpath, when the actor, driving his car from Uttarahalli towards Konanakunte Cross, lost control of the vehicle and knocked down the couple before crashing into an electric pole, at around 9.45 pm.

Following the incident, passersby rushed both the victims to a private hospital where the doctors pronounced the woman dead. The woman had fatal injuries to her head, according to officers in the know of the developments. The husband is said to have suffered injuries on his head, stomach and legs, and continues to be critical.

“Prima facie, it looks like he was driving in a rash and negligent manner and was speeding. (Nagabhushana) lost control, crossed onto the footpath and hit two people walking on it and an electric pole,” Shivaprakash Devaraju, DCP (Traffic - South) told reporters on Sunday.

Police officers said Nagabhushan was driving a Kia Seltos bearing registration number KA 09 MG 5335. Following the incident, the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police rushed to the spot and arrested the actor, and seized the car for further investigation.

An FIR has been registered at the Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic police station against the actor under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304(A) (causing death by negligence).

Nagabhushan is known for his recent comic roles in Kannada films Kousalya Supraja Rama, Daredevil Musthafa and Badava Rascal. He started in a lead role in the film Ikkat, which was a success. He also wrote and starred in a Kannada-Telugu web-series Honeymoon.

