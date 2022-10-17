Karnataka : 1500 special buses announced in the state for upcoming Deepavali

The Karnataka government has announced 1,500 special buses to help commuters travel during the forthcoming Deepavali festive season. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will shortly announce a schedule for these extra buses.

According to the KSRTC, these buses will operate exclusively from Bengaluru's Kempegowda Bus Station (KBS) and link to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubball, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar.

Apart from these, buses to Tirupathi and Hyderabad, and other places in Andhra Pradesh Telangana, such as Vijayawada, will also operate from KBS.

Special buses from the Mysuru Road Bus Station (MRBS) will run to that town.

Buses to towns in Kerala and Tamil Nadu will operated from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus station in the city's Shantinagar area. These will run to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Calicut, as well as other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Meanwhile, as people celebrate Naraka Chaturdasi on October 24 and Balipadyami on October 26, KSRTC is expecting increased passenger loads - especially to and from Bengaluru - and so special services will run from October 21 to October 30. Timings for these will also be announced shortly

