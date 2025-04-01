Karnataka 1st PUC results 2025 announced: How to check your score

The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) I results for the year 2025 have been officially released today. Students who appeared for the Class 11 exams can now check their results on the official website, result.proed.in, as well as through their respective schools and colleges. The much-anticipated outcome follows the completion of exams held from March 1 to March 20.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Unlike in previous years, where the Karnataka PUC Board compiled the results, this year, since the exams were conducted at the college level, the results are not being consolidated centrally. Instead, students can access their individual results from their own educational institutions, which will upload the data to the State Education Assessment Tracking System (SATS).

While the deadline for colleges to upload results was March 31, some institutions are still in the process of submitting the data. Therefore, it may take an additional day or two to compile the complete statewide results.

In 2024, the Karnataka PUC 1 exams were held between February 12 and February 27, with results declared on March 30. Similar to this year, the board did not consolidate the results, leaving the responsibility with individual schools and colleges.

Students are advised to keep in touch with their respective institutions for their official marks and for any updates regarding the final result compilation.

How to check Karnataka 1st PUC result 2025

Official Websites to Check Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2025

Students can check their Karnataka 1st PUC results 2025 on various official websites, depending on their institution and location. The primary platforms for accessing results include:

karresults.nic.in

result.proed.in

result.bspucpa.in

The main website for Karnataka examination results is karresults.nic.in. In addition, students from specific districts can check their results through regional portals like SuVidya (result.proed.in) and the Bangalore South PUC Principal’s Association website (result.bspucpa.in).

