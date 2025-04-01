Bengaluru or Hyderabad? Internet weighs in on which city is India's ultimate dosa destination

Another day, another dosa war, and yet again, the age-old debate resurfaces — which region makes best dosas? From the crispy dosas of Chennai to the soft, melt-in-your-mouth versions from Bengaluru, and the spicy ones from Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, food lovers across India never seem to tire of debating these. A spirited debate has erupted among netizens on X (formerly Twitter) over which region in India makes the best dosa. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Bengaluru vs Chennai vs Hyderabad

The discussion started when users began comparing dosas from different regions, with strong opinions about the best varieties. Some users were quick to declare that Andhra Pradesh serves the best dosas, claiming that dosas from other states are "overrated."

One user argued, “India needs to eat dosas from Andhra Pradesh. Dosas made anywhere else are overrated.” They emphasized that Andhra’s chutneys were also the finest, outshining those from Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru.

However, the debate wasn't one-sided. Many users championed Chennai for its idlis, with one X user calling them “the best.” For dosa lovers, Mysore Masala dosas from Karnataka were hailed as the best choice. "Mysore Masala dosas are the best. Idlis from TN are the best. Andhra and Telangana have the best chutneys," said one enthusiastic supporter.

On the flip side, some users raised concerns about the spiciness and heaviness of Andhra food. One commenter warned, “Andhra food is unhealthy and spicy. Not recommended.” Yet another user, while praising Andhra’s Karam Dosa, expressed their deep affection for Bengaluru’s sambar and chutneys, saying, "I could drink or eat Bangalore hotel sambar and coconut chutney without even dosa to go with it."

As a Kannadiga, one user admitted, “Best chutney I have ever had is from Telangana, loaded with groundnuts,” but voiced their disappointment with Tamil Nadu’s dosa offerings, calling it a “big disappointment.”

A surprising yet heartwarming perspective emerged when users acknowledged that the best dosas, chutneys, and sambar are often found at home. One user suggested, “Best dosas and chutney and sambar are made at home. 100% customizable, 100% knowledge of hygiene and food ingredients used, served with lots of love. No restaurant can match it."

