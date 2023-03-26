Karnataka: 3 labourers killed after being struck by landslide

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 26, 2023 08:59 AM IST

Three migrant labourers were killed in a landslide at Sullia of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Somashekar Reddy, Shanthavva and Chandrappa.

On Saturday, the three labourers were struck by the landslide while they were raising a wall, police said.

"Based on the complaint filed by the brother of one of the victims, a case has been registered against Aboobaker (house owner) Nagaraj (mason) and Vijayakumar (engineer) for their negligence," Superintendent of Police (SP), Dakshina Kannada, Dr Vikram Amate said.

